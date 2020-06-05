Sylvia Ann Walters Shuff, 77, of Lynchburg, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Sylvia was born on Bent Mountain, Va., on September 1, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Everett and Mabel Walters. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer Curtis Walters, and Clarence Walters, and a sister, Betty Lou Walters. She was close with her three sisters, Barbara Jean Crunkleton, Lorraine Witt and Lillian Thompson. She was happily married to her husband Marshall Alexander Shuff III for 57 joyous years. Sylvia graduated from Roanoke Memorial's Registered Nurse program in 1963. She spent her career as a nurse working at Roanoke Memorial, Virginia Baptist Hospital and Central Virginia Training Center. Once she retired, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading, attending church, volunteering at R.S Payne, and spending time with her family. Sylvia was a devoted member of Forest Road United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women's Group. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Shelley Shuff Burleigh and her husband, William; and her son, Marshall "Sam" Alexander Shuff IV and his wife, Camelot, and Edward Jordan Shuff and his wife, Vicki. She had seven grandchildren who she adored, Jenny Burleigh Lloyd and her husband, Kevin Lloyd, Stephanie Burleigh Pugh and her husband, Dillon Pugh, Travis Dean Burleigh, Emily Marie Shuff, Chole Nicole Shuff, Jordan Marie Shuff and Zachary Alexander Shuff. She was also blessed with a great-grandson, Atticus Alexander Burleigh. He could always bring a smile to her face. Sylvia's memorial service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. with Pastors Sue Keen, Bill Burleigh and Camelot Shuff officiating, followed by a graveside service at Fort Hill Memorial Park, followed by a luncheon at Forest Road United Methodist Church. All family and friends are invited to join us at the events celebrating Sylvia's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Forest Road United Methodist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
