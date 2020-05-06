Anne Carson Showalter, 90, of Lynchburg, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Eugene "Sonny" Showalter for 56 years. Anne was born on July 20, 1929, in Stonewall, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clyde Carson and Ruby Chick Carson. After leaving her family's working farm and finishing her training at National Business College in Lynchburg, Anne worked as a secretary for Appalachian Power and for the Lynchburg Public School System. She later found her true calling as a beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics and retired after 40 years. She was a member of Peakland Baptist Church. Not only was Anne a southern woman of beauty, grace, and elegance, she was a warm and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her nurturing nature showed in her love of plants and gardening, hosting wonderful meals for friends and family, and almost always having a dog or cat to love on. Her homes were always decorated with flair but warmth. Her impeccable sense of style was always apparent in her jewelry and clothing. From dancing in local musicals in her 20's, modeling for the Woman's Club, and walking the stage at Mary Kay conventions in Dallas, Texas, she never shied away from the spotlight. She had a great sense of humor and knew how to live it up by playing golf, traveling, and hosting parties. One of her favorite past times was to spend quality vacations with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends at their condo in Emerald Isle, N.C. She is survived by her daughter Kathryn Draper, and husband Robert Draper of Lynchburg; her son, Steven Showalter and partner, Chase Floyd of Hillsborough, N.C.; a granddaughter, Jennifer Draper Wells (and husband Derek); a grandson, William Draper; one great-granddaughter, on the way; two nieces, Nanci Heptinstall and Linda Wingfield; her cousin, Ruth Smith; her loving, devoted, and caring family friend Brenda; and her wonderful neighbor, Annette (as well as all her other great neighbors). Words cannot express the gratitude the family has for the help given by Brenda and her family, Gentle Shepherd Hospice, and all our family and friends who gave us love and support during this difficult time. Due to the distancing needed because of COVID 19, a private graveside service for Anne will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. John Furman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank or the ASPCA. Anne hated the thought of any person or animal going hungry. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
