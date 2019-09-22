Rosalie Loving Short, 79, of Lynchburg, Va. passed away on September 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Lunsford Lomax and Rosalie Faulkner Loving. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Burton Short; her daughters, Elizabeth Short and Rosalie "Lee" Short John (Doug); her son, G. Burton Short (Amanda); and her grandsons, Christopher Childers and Dixon Short. Also surviving are her sister, Marianne Loving Rhodes (Billy) of Lynchburg; her brother, Lunsford "Tad" Loving (Karen) of Culpepper; as well as her dearest friend, Bonny Wilson Sydner of Fredericksburg, Md. Rosalie grew up in Lynchburg and graduated from E.C. Glass High School and Marjory Webster Junior College. Rosalie and George lived in Roanoke for 30 years where she was an active member of the Junior League, created original needlepoint designs, and worked in interior design. After they returned to Lynchburg, Rosalie quickly resumed her artwork. She was a tireless volunteer for the Lynchburg Art Club, serving on their board of directors and chairing the Lynchburg Art Festival for several years. She was a prolific artist whose works grace many area galleries and homes. She was a member of Hillside Garden Club and loved arranging flowers. She was a loyal member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and served on the altar guild for many years. A Celtic service in memory of Rosalie will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay Ave., Lynchburg, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and because Rosalie's life was defined by her art, the family suggests memorials be given to Lynchburg Art Club, 1011 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
