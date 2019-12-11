A service celebrating the life of Kelley Andrew Shoemaker will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor J. Mike Dodson officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park, with military honors by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Brookville High School Marching Band, 100 Laxton Road Lynchburg, VA 24502.

