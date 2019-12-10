Kelley Andrew Shoemaker, 86, of Forest, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Kelley was born on October 25, 1933, in Ashland, West Virginia to the late James and Beulah Shoemaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Shoemaker and five brothers, George Shoemaker, Harold Shoemaker, Ernie Shoemaker, Darrell Shoemaker and Glenn Shoemaker; five sisters, Ozella, Lucy, Dot, Pricilla and Melvina. He is survived by one sister, Myrtle Dew and one brother, Calvin Shoemaker and his wife, Joan. From a very early age, Kelley had a passion for music. After graduation from Northfork High school in West Virginia, Kelley joined the U.S. Army and he auditioned for the second U.S. Army band. During his time in the Army, he played in the band toured the country. Following his service in the army, he entered Concord College. After graduation with a degree in music he accepted a job as band director for Brookville High School. For the first few years, he served as both band director and baseball coach for Brookville. He retired from teaching after 34 years of service. The family wishes to thank his very special caregiver, Judy Porter for the loving and faithful care she provided. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor J. Mike Dodson officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Brookville High School Marching Band, 100 Laxton Road Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.