Mary N. (Wright) Shifflett Mary N. (Wright) Shifflett, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1934, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late William D. and the late Esther E. Nuckles. Mary worked at the Miller School of Albemarle, from 1953 to 1973. From there she went to work at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, until she retired in 1997. She was a proud member of the Monacan Indian Nation. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Shifflett. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Doug Wright, Alice Henley (Tom), and Gayle Smith (Matt). She will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Richard Wright, Kellie Carter, Fran Henley-Thomas and Daniel Shifflett; and her great-grandchildren, Madison, Nathan and Colt Fitzgerald, Rick, Chancellor Mae, and Loretta Wright, Payton Thomas, and Rhyatt Shifflett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the North Garden Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, North Garden, VA 22959.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.