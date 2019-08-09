On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Marguerite Sizemore Shields, of Altavista, celebrated victory in Jesus, her Savior. She had celebrated her 91st birthday with her family this summer. Marguerite was predeceased by her parents, Alma and Frazier Sizemore Sr.; as well as sister, Surena S. Roberts (Glen); brothers, Gordon T. Sizemore and Frazier Sizemore Jr.; and nephew, Bob Roberts (Faye). Left with many loving and fun memories are her husband, Jack Shields; daughter, Harriet Newton (Tom); sister, Avie Johnson (Richard); brother, Reggie Sizemore (Flo). Her grandsons, Mike (Kristen), Andy (Melissa), Brad (Allison) and Matt (Abby) have many "grandmarite" stories to share with their children, Kaylee, Amari and Brooks. She was expecting her second great-grandson with great joy in January! Also surviving are nieces, Dale S. Menzel (Tom), Stephanie J. Price (Kevin) and Valerie J. Grunewalt (Toby); and nephews, Don Roberts and Tommy Sizemore have all received calls of concern, encouragement and love from Aunt Marg over the years. Marguerite retired from The Lane Company where she worked in the advertising department for many years. Her friends from there kept in touch and would get together for meals and "catching up". She was a member of Central Baptist Church and for many years had worked with the five-year-olds. The young Sunday school students had brought her great joy and some giggles too, especially when one of them couldn't quite remember her name and called her Mrs. Windshield! Her love for music was shared with family over the years as we would sit around at her family home and play whatever instrument we could and sing hymns. She enjoyed playing the piano by ear and it was amazing to watch her play something she heard. She and Jack celebrated 72 years of marriage last September. She and her husband Jack spent many years together going to car shows and army reunions. They have made many friends and kept close contact with the individuals they have met at these shows and reunions. Marguerite loved to talk to her friends and family on the phone. Her concern for them was genuine and she was a great prayer warrior. She will be missed but her greatest joy was to be with Jesus. She wanted everyone to know Jesus as their Savior and Friend. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, Altavista by the Rev. Eddie Graves and the Rev. David Bayse with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a ministry that was dear to Marguerite, Younglife, Designated for IN124, 4241 Trace Wood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
