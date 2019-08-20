Malcolm Reid Shields, 83, of Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg, died on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Margaret Blanks Shields. Born in Campbell County, on September 6, 1935, he was a son of the late Doris St. John and Beverly Craddock Shields Jr. Reid was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Navy for 3.5 years as a machinist mate aboard the DD724 USS Laffey (Destroyer). Reid was a Special Agent for the Virginia State Police with 45 years of service. He is survived by a stepson, Dr. Ed Bower of Lynchburg; one step-grandchild, Mitchell Wade Bower; numerous nieces and nephews, including a beloved niece Lorraine Blanks Potter. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Kessler officiating. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #16 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Midway Baptist Church Building Fund, 2595 Midway Road, Phenix, VA 23959. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
