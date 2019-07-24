Joel Bradford Sherburne passed from this life on Monday, July 22, 2019, to join his wife, Jeanne Louise Sherburne, on the next stage of their journey. Joel was born on June 7, 1934, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Hermon Kirk Sherburne Jr. and Alma May Bixby Sherburne, and younger brother of Donald Wynn Sherburne. In 1955, he married Jeanne, also of Rutland, and they celebrated 60 years together before her passing in 2016. Joel and Jeanne are remembered with love by their two children, daughter, Leigh Anne Sherburne Cunningham and husband, Gary, of Manhattan, Kan., and son, David Joel Sherburne and wife, Kimberly, of Lynchburg, Va.; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Joel and Jeanne grew up in Rutland, his deep love for the Green Mountain State never waned. Upon graduation with a B.S. in Economics from Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vt. in 1956, Joel joined General Electric Company (GE) in Syracuse, N.Y. His long career in international finance with GE took him around the world, based first in Syracuse, and then Springfield, Mass. In 1969, GE moved the family to Lynchburg, Va., where Joel's financial expertise supported their two-way radio business for two decades, until the company was divested at the end of 1989. Joel then established his own consulting company, Bayberry Enterprises, and continued supporting the export activities of successor companies in Lynchburg for an additional 12 years. Following his final retirement in 2001, Joel welcomed having more time for family activities, travel, reading, and playing bridge with friends, and he particularly enjoyed his work as a volunteer at the cardiac rehab facility in the Stroobants Heart Center at Lynchburg General Hospital, where he served until his 82nd year. In 2011, Joel and Jeanne moved from their long-time home at Lake Vista, Forest, Va., to Bentley Commons Retirement Community, where they greatly enjoyed and appreciated the companionship and support of the community members and staff for the remainder of their years. In his final days, Joel was particularly grateful for the added support provided by his Gentle Shepherd Hospice care team that allowed him to remain with the Bentley Commons community. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
