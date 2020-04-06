Bertha Mann Sheppard, 88, of Brookneal, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Thomas G. Sheppard Sr. Mrs. Sheppard was born in Campbell County, March 30, 1932, daughter of the late Labon Mann and Lola Mae Mann Mann. She was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church and a retired employee of the Bibb Corporation. She is survived by two sons, Thomas G. Sheppard Jr. (Janet P.) of Rustburg, Phillip B. Sheppard (Theresa) of Brookneal; four grandchildren, Phillip M. Sheppard, Nathan T. Sheppard (Kelly P.), Tyler J. Sheppard, and Ceara B. Sheppard; four great-grandchildren, Brinley, Emmie, Jason and Luke Sheppard. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sabrina N. Sheppard; a brother, Floyd Mann; and a sister, Dorothy Dickerson. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Joyce Austin. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

