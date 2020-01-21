Phyllis Hamblen Shepherd, born on November 13, 1947, in Johnson City, Tennessee, passed from this life to the next on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Phyllis said that she must be needed some place else more than here. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 52 years, L. E. Shepherd Jr.; her two daughters, Jennifer Dru Shepherd and Kelly Elizabeth Shepherd; and Kelly's husband, Michael Dicken. Phyllis is also survived by six grandchildren, Erin Chocklett, Sam Shepherd, Lucy Shepherd, Tony Dicken, Austin Dicken, and Cameron Dicken. Everyone who knew Phyllis recognized her love for her family, her friends, and her passion for life. She also loved reading, the arts, traveling, gardening, and walking on the beach. Phyllis was a great Nurturer to her family and friends, putting their needs ahead of hers. She will always hold a special place in the hearts and memories of her family and friends whom she treasured so much. Her unexpected diagnosis of pancreatic cancer just a couple of weeks before Christmas 2019, unfairly and too quickly took Phyllis from her family and friends. Her departure will leave a great void in the hearts of all those she loved and for whom she made such a meaningful difference in their lives. That love Phyllis had for family and friends will forever connect us and hopefully provide some small comfort to fill our great emptiness. There will be no services in Palm Coast, Florida where Phyllis and her husband L.E. live. Phyllis requested that in lieu of a service, a Celebration of Life gathering for her family and friends be held in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she and L.E. grew up and lived for many years. As she requested, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Lynchburg, Virginia, in June of 2020 details to follow. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which she generously supported, as she did with many other worthy charities like Wounded Warriors. Phyllis was an unselfish Nurturer and Giver. She will always be loved and remembered. Phyllis made a positive difference during her lifetime for so many people. She will be greatly missed by all of them.
Shepherd, Phyllis Hamblen
