Donald Wayne Shelton, 49, of 762 Wards Road, Hurt, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his farm. He was the husband of Christie Rowland Shelton for twenty-six years. He was born on February 11, 1970, in Lynchburg, a son of Marlene Williamson Shelton-Giles and her husband, Joe, of Altavista and the late Donald Ramsey Shelton. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and owner/operator of Gliding Gaits Farm. Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his true passion was riding and training gaited horses, especially speed racking horses. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Austin Wayne Shelton of the residence; two brothers, Garrett Shelton and friend, Tammy Adkins and Brian Shelton and his wife, Jamie, all of Hurt; two stepbrothers, Pastor Joseph Giles Jr. and his wife, Tiffany, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and Adam Giles of Spout Spring; and many horse friends and barn family. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at New Prospect Baptist Church Family Life Center by the Rev. Brady Willis. Interment will follow at the Shelton Family Cemetery, in Hurt. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Juvenile Diabetes Assoc., 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.