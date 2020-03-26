Bessie Wright Shelton, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1931, to the late Roy Banks Wright and Lelia Adcock Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, F. Irvin Shelton; brothers and sisters, June, Monroe, Melvin, Pauline, Dorothy, Hallie, Naomi, Hazel, Grace and Evelyn. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Shelton Trent and husband, Richard; three grandchildren, Olivia Trent, Rachel Trent (Brad) and Spencer Trent (Julia); two great-granddaughters, Lucy Trent and Charlotte Williamson; six sisters, Hope Lankford, Shirley Tomlin, Donna Johnson, Rosalie Mitchell, Ruth Trent and husband, Joel, Melva Ayers and husband, Robert; three sisters-in-law, Charleen Little, Nell Lipscomb and Speedy Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bessie was retired from G.E and a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She was a very special and loving lady. She was always there when someone was in need. Bessie will lie in repose from 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park. Please note that funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10- person at a time social- distancing guidelines in the visitation room. Thank you for your patience and understanding. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Alzheimer's Association. The family wishes to thank Dr. Epps for his help and kindness and the staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.