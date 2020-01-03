Josephine "Joanne" Roberts Shelburne, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her home. Born August 29, 1943, in Martinsville, she was the daughter of the late Louis Wilkerson Roberts and the late Mavis Bowling Roberts. Joanne was retired from Centra Health after 21 years of employment in patient access. She was also employed by the Shell Station on Timberlake Road for over twenty years and enjoyed customers and friends. She was the owner and operator of DeHass Sub and Sandwich Shop on Timberlake Road for over 10 years. She was well known for her homemade bread and other signature items. She loved spending time at Smith Mountain Lake, horseback riding, playing with her grandchildren and socializing. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she loved. In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by two brothers, James Michael "Mike" Roberts and Louis W. Roberts Jr. Joanne is survived by her daughters, Gala Shelburne and her husband, Brian Powell of Lynchburg, Dianne Witt and her husband, Barry of Forest and Anne Smith and her husband, Matt of Forest; sister-in-law, Ann Horton Roberts of Martinsville; five grandchildren, Sierra Witt, Dakota Witt, Douglas Powell, Evelyn Smith and Elaine Smith; and other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 12 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Martinsville. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Campbell County Department of Social Services for the General Fund, P.O. Box 860, Rustburg, VA 24588. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Shelburne, Josephine "Joanne" Roberts
