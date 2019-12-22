Letty Ann Shearer, 68, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Letty was born on October 8, 1951, in Arlington, the daughter of the late Murphy Shearer and the late Josephine Shearer. Letty was a Prospect Development Analysis for The University of Lynchburg. Letty is survived by her son, Trent Williams; daughter-in-law, Danielle Williams; granddaughter, Noelle Williams; brother, Alan Shearer and his wife, Kathy Ruxton; sister-in-law, Ellen Shearer; nephew, Nathan Shearer and wife, Caitlin Shearer; nephew, Zach Shearer and wife, Tiffany Shearer, and their two children, Payton and Colton Shearer. The family will receive friends today, December 22, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Peakland United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Dr. John N. Vest officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to, Miriam's House, P.O. Box 3196, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Shearer, Letty Ann
