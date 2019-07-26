Yvonne "Jackie" Wayne Shaw departed this life on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Scott Zion Baptist Church. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing
