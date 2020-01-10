Wilbert Leon Shaw Sr. Mr. Wilbert Leon Shaw Sr. was born on November 5, 1934 to the late Harvey B. Shaw and Luria J. Shaw. He passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Irma L. Shaw; and his son, Steven L. Strickland. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Branham; and his sons, Randy Strickland, Wilbert L. Shaw Jr. and Aaron Strickland. He leaves his beloved grandchildren, George Branham, Kimberly Shaw, Kathryn Shaw, Kaylee Strickland; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Va is taking care of his remains.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.