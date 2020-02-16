Jo Woody Shaw, 95, died in the loving arms of her niece and name sake, Deborah Jo "Jody" Bartlett on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Summit Retirement Community, in Independent Living. Born August 9, 1924 in Rocky Mount, Va., she was the daughter of the late Allen Oat Woody and Pearle Barbour Woody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clyde Shaw; three siblings, Emma Helen Lipps, Allen Oat Woody Jr., Oliver Sands Woody; and a nephew Allan Oat Woody III. She graduated from Rocky Mount High School and attended Lynchburg College. After moving to her husband's hometown, High Point, North Carolina, she founded "Shaw's Letter Shop", a business specializing in printing, mailing, office services, marketing and public relations. Jo's clientele included the Rotary, Kiwanis, and Debutante Clubs. Rotary Foundation of Rotary International named her a Paul Harris Fellow "in appreciation of a tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world". She was named a Community Leader of America in High Point in 1968. Jo was an active church member and held many offices including Church Board Chairman of Central Christian Church of High Point. She was president of the Business and Professional Women's Club. Jo loved High Point, her clients, and her work. She continued to operate Shaw's Letter Shop into her 94th year. Jo's interests included family, flower gardening, and exercise at The Fitness Center at High Point Medical Center. Jo ran in the Highpoint Regional's annual Heart & Sole 5K Run for several years consistently coming in first in her age bracket. Jo leaves behind to cherish her memory a sister, Cora Woody Harvey; a brother Andrew "Buck" Woody, and a number of nieces and nephews. Jo loved the Simpson family, Rodney, Nancy, Barbara, and Wayne. Jo's family would like to thank them for their love and kindness. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers can be made to "The Fitness Center at High Point Medical Center", 601 North Elm Street, P.O. Box HP 5, High Point, NC 27262. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Jo's life at The Summit Independent Living on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at 1400 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, Va. A service in High Point will be announced at a later date. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
The Summit
1400 Enterprise Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
1400 Enterprise Drive
Lynchburg, VA 24502
