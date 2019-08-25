Bernice Sharpe-Blake, 96, of Bedford (Peaksville Community), went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was the widow of James Harry Sharpe and Robert Blake. She is survived by eight children, Harry Sharpe (Evelyn), Helen Sharpe Williams, Madge Williams, Shirley Mosby (William), Lewis Sharpe, Peggy Thompson, Steve Sharpe and Cindy Brogdon (Jermaine); twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and three sisters. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, Peaksville. Interment will follow in the Sharpe Family Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations are made to Centra Bedford Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Dr., Bedford VA, 24523 or Antioch Baptist Church, 7184 Wheats Valley Rd., Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
