Margaret Deane Shackelford, 98, of Lynchburg, was welcomed into the Heavenly Church on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Edward Shackelford for 56 years. "All things work together for good to those who love God." (Romans 8:28) Margaret was born on December 21, 1920, in Lexington, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Julius Henry Deane and Lula Howell Deane. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Deane Shackelford and three brothers, Julius H. Deane, Jr., James R. Deane and Richard E. Deane. Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a retired timekeeper with H.K. Porter with many years of service and a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church since 1962 where she taught the BYKOTA Sunday School Class for over 25 years. She leaves to cherish her memory a son, David L. Shackelford and wife, Victoria, of Lynchburg; two grandsons, Christopher L. Shackelford and wife, Dawn, of Lynchburg, and Bryan D. Shackelford and wife, Holly, of Big Island; a granddaughter, Gina R. Shackelford of Saginaw, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Edythe, Isaac, Brylee, Lauren and Logan; and many other relatives. The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Carrington for their loving care and support. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Schoolfield Cemetery, 360 Schoolfield Drive, Danville, VA 24541, by the Rev. Randy Bower. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or a charity of your choice. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heriitagefuneralandcremation.com.
