Frederick B. Seibert, 77, of Lynchburg, beloved brother and uncle, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, following a long illness. Born on July 25, 1942, in New London, Conn., he was a son of the late Leroy C. Seibert and the late Lucille Howell Seibert. Frederick made his career in the United States Navy. He served aboard the USS Coral Sea (CV-43) and the USS Myles C. Fox (DDG-829). He traveled the world extensively, and served two tours in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his brother, Lee R. Seibert; nieces, Amanda Seibert and Erica Abondolo; and great-nieces, Natalie and Emily Abondolo, all of Greensboro, N.C. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), in gratitude for all the help they were to him. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Seibert, Frederick B.
