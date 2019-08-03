Sergeant Charles "Chuck" Ray Seekford, age 75, of Gladys, died on July 31, 2019. He was born in Luray, Virginia, on March 13, 1944, to the late Mr. George W. and Mrs. Audrey Seekford. He served in the United States Marine Corps from September 7, 1961 until June 4, 1974, serving in the TET offensive in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. He received an Honorable Discharge under medical conditions as a sergeant. He retired from the Campbell County Maintenance Department in 2006. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kenneth "Scott" Seekford. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Carol Seekford; a son, Charles Robert "Bobby" Seekford; two grandchildren, Christopher and Makayla Seekford; a sister, Nancy Bell (Jake); a brother, Larry Seekford Sr. (Amy); nephews, Larry Seekford Jr. and John Pool (Dawn); nieces, Donna Epping (Dennis), Heather Mays, and Stephanie Wright (Adam); great nieces, Brianna Seekford, Ashley Epping, Jillian Brown, Natalie Pool, Haleigh Wright, and Brianna Mays; and great nephews, Kyle Epping, Mason Seekford, John Michael Pool, Zander Mays, Oland Wright, and Carter Pool. Graveside funeral services with military rites will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Falling River Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service. In memory and in honor of those who have and are serving our great country, please join us in wearing red, white and blue to honor our military veterans on this day, wherever you may be. God Bless America and all who serve Him. To God BE THE GLORY. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.Jeffressfh@aol.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
