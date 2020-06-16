Shirley Overstreet Seay, 79, of Appomattox, died on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Eugene Seay and her daughter, Teresa Marie Seay Lydon. Born on October 28, 1940, in Bedford County, Va. she was the daughter of the late Margaret Smelser and Griffin V. Overstreet. Shirley was a member of Thomas Terrace Baptist Church where she sang in the choir until her health declined. She was an engineer for Verizon Telephone Co. She is survived by one brother, Wayne Overstreet of Fincastle and her cousins, Ed and Maryann Fizer. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Liberty Cemetery with Pastor Mark Grooms officiating. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Seay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries