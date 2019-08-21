Virginia Pierce Seamster of Nathalie, Va., passed away on August 20, 2019. She was born in Pittsylvania County, on May 8, 1927, and was 92 years of age. She was the daughter of the late William Isaac Pierce and Lillie Brooks Pierce. She was married to the late Henry Lee Seamster. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Republican Grove, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and helped with Vacation Bible School. She loved cooking and her grandchildren and especially loved good gospel preaching. Virginia P. Seamster is survived by her son, Dr. Elwood Lee Seamster and wife, Dianne, of Clover, S.C.; grandchildren, Laura Ann Lebanno and husband, Mike, of Clover, S.C., Tammie Moss and husband, Todd, of Clover, S.C., and Lee Seamster and wife, Nikki, of York, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Holly Lucas and husband, Will, Bryan Moss, Torrie Leigh Sokolovic and husband, Justin, Analee Seamster, and Zoey Labanno; great great-grandchild, Hendrix Sokolovic; sisters, Barbara P. Fears and Catherine P. Singleton Hailey. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Lewis Seamster; and siblings, Clyde W. Pierce, Mary P. Rudder, Betty, P. Rudder, and Dorothy P. Martin. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Elwood Seamster officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Republican Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, one hour prior to the service at Powell Funeral Home. For memorials please consider Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 315, Clover, SC 29710. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
