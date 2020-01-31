Mrs. Louise Yonce Seamster, age 83, of Gladys, died on January 29, 2020, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Lilburn Yonce and Mrs. Georgie Allen Yonce. She was married to the late Mr. John Lacy Seamster. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Sue Seamster of Gladys; a sister, Elizabeth Libby Hamlett of Brookneal; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gladys. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Seamster, Louise Yonce
