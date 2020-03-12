Irma Dawson Seamster, 68, of Nathalie, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Ellis Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. W. D. Mills with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.

