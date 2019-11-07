Seaman, James Leroy

James Leroy Seaman, 81, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on Wednesday, September 14, 1938, in Rockbridge, Va., a son of the late Clarence D. Seaman and Marie Lawhorn Seaman. He was a retired employee of Lynchburg City Water Works and a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Elizabeth Seaman of Forest; a daughter, Connie Hubbard and husband, Jack Courtney also of Forest; a grandson, Christopher Hubbard and wife, Katelin, of Bedford; and brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
