Wesley Roger Scruggs May 4, 1930 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Wesley Roger Scruggs, 90, of Rustburg, went home to be with his Lord, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence. He was the devoted husband of the late Louise West Scruggs for 69 years. Born on May 4, 1930, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Charlie Williams Scruggs Sr. and Nola Bell Scruggs and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie William Scruggs Jr. and Clayton Edward Scruggs and a sister, Clara S. McGee. He was retired from General Electric / Ericsson and was a longtime member of The Lynchburg Church of God of Prophecy. Wesley is survived by three children, Roger L. Scruggs of Lynchburg, Gwen S. Mills and husband, Kent of Rustburg, and Rodney L. Scruggs (Brandie Cummins); also of Rustburg and one sister. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Brandon Mills and wife, Erin, Eric Mills, Taylor Guill and husband, Christian, Charlie Scruggs and wife, Amaris, Wesley Scruggs, Sean Scruggs, and William Scruggs; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Mills and Layla Mills; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Harris and husband, C.W. and Doris West. A funeral service to celebrate Wesley's life will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Gary L. Vernon and the Rev. Charlie Scruggs officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. While the funeral service is open to the public, due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., on Wednesday, for the public to pay their respects. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the ten person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Lynchburg Church of God of Prophecy, 2600 Garfield Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the Scruggs family.

