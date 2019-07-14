Mrs. Dianne Scruggs went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born Barbara Dianne Tibbs in New York on September 3, 1942, to Anne Marie Carroll and McKinley Tibbs. She graduated from Carver-Price School in 1960 and went on to attend Virginia State College in Petersburg, Virginia, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in June 1964. Dianne married her beloved Samuel Scruggs of Appomattox, Virginia, in August of 1965 and they remained married for 51 years until his passing. She is survived by her son, W. Todd Scruggs (Susana) of Centreville, Virginia; daughter, Pamela Marie Scruggs Bennett (Oscar) of Manassas, Virginia; son, Samuel M. Scruggs Jr. (Nikki) of Bristow, Virginia; stepson O'Quinn McCoy (Cheryl); and seven grandchildre, Michael Scruggs, Cristian Scruggs, Ana Scruggs, Darius Skerritt, Destiny Skerritt, Lillian Bennett, and Quintora McCoy. Her life is celebrated by friends and family including her aunts, Mrs. Essie Davis, Mrs. Lillian Tibbs, and Mrs. Frances Tibbs. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Maggie Larkin and Mildred Scruggs and her brothers-in-law, John Scruggs, William Scruggs, and Gene Scruggs (Linda). She was the long-time care provider for members of her extended family including her cousin, Mr. Bernhard O'Connor of Appomattox. Dianne enriched the lives of the young people of this county while teaching for the Appomattox County School System at Appomattox Primary School for thirty years. She also taught in Campbell County and Petersburg, Virginia creating many life-lasting relationships and bonds throughout the region. An active volunteer, she gave her time to her church and to the community teaching and registering voters. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Rosemary and George Dawson Inn in Lynchburg. The service will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in Appomattox, Va., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Repast to follow service at the church.
