Mrs. Dianne Tibbs Scruggs of Appomattox, Virginia, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church, Appomattox, with viewing one hour prior to the service. Public viewing will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, Va.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.