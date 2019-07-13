Mrs. Dianne Tibbs Scruggs of Appomattox, Virginia, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church, Appomattox, with viewing one hour prior to the service. Public viewing will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, Va.

