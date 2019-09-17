Lona A. Scott, 70, of Lynchburg, Va., passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on December 25, 1948, to the late Reafus L. Armstead Sr. and Gladys Pannell Armistead. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mattie Lovelace and Mabel Callaham. Fond memories will be cherished by her brother, Reafus L. Armistead; four sisters, Marion Mosby (Matthew), Elsie Foster (The Rev. William), and Annie Randolph (Benny), and a host of other relatives and friends. A Home Going Celebration will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, Monroe, Va. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
