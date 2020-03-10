Mrs. Inez Clark Patrick Scott, age 89, of Appomattox, departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Appomattox. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Joseph Clark and Mrs. Eva Jones Clark. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Mr. Marshall W. Patrick and Mr. Samuel Scott; a son, Marshall Dennis Patrick; five brothers, James, Frank, Jimmy, George and Earnest Clark; four sisters, Ruth Hamlett, Helen Guyton, Carolyn Jones and Corrine Forbes. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Trent (Robert) of Concord; two sons, Joseph Patrick (Rosenlyn) of Appomattox, and Carroll Patrick (Nina) of Phenix; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; James Patrick (Oris), a nephew raised as a son of Tampa, Fla.; a stepson, Leon Scott of Lynchburg; three sisters, Colleen Guion, Mary F. Yeldell of Washington, D.C. and Myrtle Price of Gordonville; one brother, Henry Clark of Lynchburg; two-sisters-in-law, Orlene Clark and Claris Scott; three daughters-in-law, Lisa Patrick Dabbs, Linda Patrick and Betty Scott; one aunt, Irma Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church in Brookneal with interment in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Service information
Mar 10
Viewing
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
12:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Mar 11
Interment
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
12:00AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
