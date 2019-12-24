Albert "Jake" Scott III Albert "Jake" Scott III departed this life on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Bedford Hospice House. He was born on April 27, 1944 to the late Catherine Spinner Scott and Albert Scott Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Scott; one sister, Rebecca Hamilton; a niece, Angela Reid; two brothers-in-law, Steve Hamilton and Michael Reid. He was married to Cynthia Lewis, where he became the stepfather of three children, Stacey, Robie and Amie Lewis. Albert lived in Big Island with his nephew, Fletcher Miller. He leaves to cherish his memories his sister, Ollie Reid, of Lynchburg; a devoted niece and caregiver, Phyllis Miller, of Buena Vista, Va.; devoted friends', James Dawson, Todd Manely, Jim Watson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Michael Reid, officiating. The interment will be in the Sharon Baptist Church, Big Island. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
