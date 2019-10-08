Rachelle Andrea Blackmon Scott-Hayward, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on May 12, 1959, to the late Schocia Blackmon and Ross Woodson.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Bishop Witcher officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Scott-Hayward, Rachelle Andrea Blackmon
Rachelle Andrea Blackmon Scott-Hayward, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on May 12, 1959, to the late Schocia Blackmon and Ross Woodson.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.