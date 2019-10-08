Rachelle Andrea Blackmon Scott-Hayward Rachelle Andrea Blackmon Scott-Hayward, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on May 12, 1959, to the late Schocia Blackmon and Ross Woodson. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Bishop Witcher officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

