Glen O. Scott, age 69, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Gertrude Scott; one sister, Carolyn (Randolph) Wright; mother-in-law, Verlie Mae Thompson; and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Altha Grove Baptist Church (7376 Cottontown Rd. Forest, VA 24551.) Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Tuesday from 1 until 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends today from 4 until 7 p.m. at the residence of Ms. Gertrude Scott (121 White Hall Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24501.) Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
