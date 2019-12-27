A memorial service to honor the memory of John Franklyn Scoles will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, Va. A reception will follow the service at the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, Va. Please visit the Diuguid Funeral Service website.
Scoles, John Franklyn
To plant a tree in memory of John Scoles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
