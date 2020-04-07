Edward "Ed" Ernest Schwabe, 79, of Forest, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ed was the son of the late John and Dorothea Schwabe. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his son, Michael John Schwabe. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Schwabe of nearly 39 years; sons, Randy Schwabe (Lori), and Christopher; daughter, Cynthia Linder (Michael); granddaughters, Lauren bray (Josh), Ashley Linder and Abby Watson; great-granddaughter, Hannah Bray; and sister, Joni Robin Edwards (James). He honorably served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962. Ed was very proud to be a 32nd Degree Mason, Shriner and member of Forest Chapter #143 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Ed was a successful businessman retiring from AT&T after 32 years. He had many hobbies and enjoyed ocean and freshwater fishing most of all. He leaves this world to be reunited with many of his family members and friends. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. C. MacCallum and Dr. A. Brady and all of the nursing staff at the Pearson Cancer Center in Lynchburg for their excellent and compassionate care of Ed over several years. A Memorial Service for Ed will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider the Pearson Cancer Center in Lynchburg or to the Lynchburg Humane Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
