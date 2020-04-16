Clara A. "Babe" Schultz, formerly Tietjen, 83, was called home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She went peacefully in her home, cared for by Good Shepherd Hospice. Babe joins her husband, Lawrence Schultz. She is survived by her son, Scott H. Schultz (Gretchen K. Schultz) of Hollis, NH.; her daughter, Debra S. Ireland (Mark E. Ireland) of Richmond, Va.; and her grandchildren, Ashley S. Ireland (Sheldon McClung), Shelby K. Ireland, Joshua H. Schultz, and Audrey M. Schultz. For local friends wishing to pay their respects, she will lie in repose from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. today, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Dr., Lynchburg. Interment will be held privately. Social distancing will prevent an immediate memorial service, and the family will celebrate her life at a later date when travel is safe. Condolences may be mailed to Ron Lovelace, c/o R.L. Lovelace and Associates, 2203 Graves Mill Rd, Suite D, Forest, VA 24551. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Babe's memory to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org), the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org), or Lynchburg Humane Society (www.lynchburghumane.org). Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

