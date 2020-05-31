January 10, 1936 - May 28, 2020 Artie Lewis Schmitt, 84, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Lynchburg, after a courageous battle with cancer. Artie was born in Lynchburg on January 10, 1936, to the late Elwood J. and Hazel Reynolds Schmitt. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Christine; son, Bob Schmitt and his wife, Angie of Goode; daughter, Deborah Laughon and her husband, Mike of Bedford; son, Aubrey Schmitt and his wife, Bree of Amherst; and daughter, Mary Jones and her husband, Kevin of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Leah Jones and her husband, Zach, Jacob Laughon, Dakota Schmitt and his wife, Ashley, and Logan Jones; a sister, Peggy Shelton and her husband, Harold of Lynchburg; a brother, Jimmy Schmitt and his wife, Joan of Lynchburg; and many nieces and nephews. Artie was a long-time member of Marsh Memorial UMC where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and Usher. He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic, having worked for English Construction Company for 35 years. In addition to his parents, Artie was predeceased by a sister, Julia Garbee; and two brothers, Earl Schmitt and Marshall Schmitt. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Diuguid Funeral Home, Waterlick Chapel with Pastor Bill Burleigh officiating. The family will receive family and friends following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Alan Pearson Cancer Center and Centra Hospice, who rendered such loving care during Artie's illness. Diuguid Funeral Service 21914 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg
