Senior Chief David "Buddy" Schmidt of Lynchburg, age 94, died on August 2, 2019. He was born in North Bergen, New Jersey, to the late Gustav and Martha Schmidt. He served 26 years in the United States Navy during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam aboard six different submarines and a destroyer tender. San Diego was his home for 43 years before moving to Virginia. His Navy career spanned from baker/cook to teaching boot camp and culminated as Senior Chief Commissary Services. He once again served the U.S. Navy managing rentals at the Naval Training Center, San Diego, before retiring. Buddy was a loving husband and father, who was actively involved in his children's lives. He enjoyed camping, woodworking, upholstering, cooking for groups, square dancing, ballroom dancing, and playing cards. His leadership qualities were evident wherever he lived: scout leader, church duties, USS Drum Reunion organizer, and president of various organizations. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Schmidt; his brother, Gustav Schmidt Jr.; and sister, Adelaide Ebersole. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years, Doris; daughter, Lori Squier and husband, Nolan; sons, Steven and David and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Jessica Schmidt, Staci Schmidt, Kristie Kucera (Pete), Bryon Squier (Laurie), Jane Lloyd, and Spencer Lloyd; great-grandchildren, Leah Squier (David), Brad Squier (Tori), Schyler Kucera, and Sean Kucera; and great great-grandchildren, Avery Squier, Kolton Squier, McKenna Squier, Benjamin Carter, and Fynlee Squier. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the USS Alabama Battleship Foundation with a notation for the USS Drum. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 65, Mobile, AL 36601. Services will be held at the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory in Lynchburg on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502 (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.