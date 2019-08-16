HURT, Va. Marie Studdard Short Saye, age 95, of Hurt, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Altavista. Born on May 3, 1924, in Jasper, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Malcom Webster Studdard and Nellie Montgomery Studdard. She was predeceased by her first husband, Aubrey J. Short; her second husband, Paul D. Saye; a sister, Betty Courington; a grandson, Jason Short; and a brother-in-law, Albert Wayne Courington. Mrs. Saye was a member of Hurt United Methodist Church and retired from the United States Postal Service. She was also a substitute teacher, former owner of Marie's Flowers and Gifts, and she volunteered at the former Altavista Thrift Store. She is survived by one son, Mike Short and wife, Kathy, of Hurt; one grandchild, Stuart Short; one great-grandchild, Trevor Short (Brandy); one great-great-grandchild, Bailey Grace Short; Paul Saye's son, Chuck Saye and wife, Janeen, and Chuck's four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and two nephews, David Courington and wife, Susan, and Billy Courington and wife, Mary. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hurt United Methodist Church by the Rev. Jim Brown. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kathy Short, 206 Grove Street, Hurt. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
