Robert Westfall "Robbie" Saville, 36, of Forest, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 10, 2020. Robbie was known for his infectious smile and the ability to light up a room as soon as he walked in. You would spend five minutes with him and leave him feeling like you'd known him forever. Like a true Saville, Robbie's love language was food and laughter. Often planning the holiday menu by the end of August, he loved nothing more than being with his family, laughing and feeding them well (even though he usually made sure to get his plate first). Robbie was a program manager at Town Creek Assisted Living where he valued each of his coworkers and loved bringing a smile to their faces each day with his unique sense of humor. He was a 2006 graduate of Liberty University where he was a pitcher for the Liberty baseball team from 2001-2003 and would count those years as some of the best in his life. Though his accomplishments were many, his greatest and proudest accomplishment by far was the family he built with his wife, Rebecca. Robbie loved his family deeply and took great pride in making sure his wife and children were always his top priority. To know Robbie was to love him and all who knew him will greatly miss him. Robbie is survived by his faithful wife, Rebecca Saville and their three beautiful children, Lily, Nora and Eli, all of Forest; his loving mother, Ann Swann and her husband, Wayne, of Reedville; his devoted father, Bobby Saville and his wife, Amy, of Heathsville; his big sister and best friend, Jennifer Hemcher and husband, Chip, of Crozet; a halfsister, Julia Saville and halfbrother, Drew Saville of Heathsville; stepbrother, Ben Swann of Tappahannock; four nieces and two nephews. A private service celebrating his life will be conducted at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell and Pastor Ken Overby officiating. Friends are invited to view the service online at http://watch.trbc.org/media/t/1_xsgt3r7w at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. Friends may visit Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the guest book. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Robbie Saville Memorial Scholarship Fund that has been set up in Robbie's honor. Contributions may be made to the Robbie Saville Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1416, Montross, VA 22520.
