William Harvey Saunders, 82, of Amherst County, passed away on February 18, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the son of Robert Thomas Saunders and Christine Brockman Saunders. He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Shirley Willcox and Edith McAvoy; and his brother, Robert Saunders Jr. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Lowdon of Richmond; and ten nieces and nephews. After graduating from the University of Virginia, Mr. Saunders worked as the Librarian at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis Maryland. He later worked for the Social Security Administration in Lynchburg and Washington D.C. He retired to Amherst County, where he enjoyed gardening and long walks in the countryside. An avid traveler, Mr. Saunders had visited Africa, South America, and Europe, along with numerous places in the United States. A funeral service will be held in Amherst at a date to be determined.
