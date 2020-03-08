Virginia Ann Saunders, 83, of Evington, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Born Lynchburg November 16, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Robert Chasteen Saunders Sr., and Mabel McFaden Saunders. She was also preceded in death by a daughter; and two sons, Cindy Dawson, Nick Olivarri, Alfred Olivarri; and a sister, Lucille Baldwin. She is survived by five children, Debbie Isaacs (Don) of Lynchburg, Linda Kennon of Forest, Regina Brock (Leonard) of Raeford, N.C., David Olivarri (Gwen) of Appomattox, and Rudy Olivarri of Evington; seven grandchildren; and eleven great- grandchildren. Also survived by two brothers; and a sister, Alvin Saunders of Evington, Mary Jo Martin of Madison Heights, and Robert Saunders (Marguerite) of Mich.; and a host of dear nieces, nephews and close friends. Services are private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

