Nelson B. Saunders, age 94, of Bedford, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and D-Day. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Bedford Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bedford Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

