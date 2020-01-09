Darius Saunders Jr. A memorial service for Darius Saunders Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Community Funeral Home directing.
