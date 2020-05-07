Frances Barksdale Saunders, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Carriage Hill in Bedford. She was the loving wife of the late Clarence Branford "Luke" Saunders for 71 years. Born July 31, 1925, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Emmett L. Barksdale and Daisy A. Purdy Barksdale. In addition to her husband, and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Elwood, James, Hallie, Gertrude, Arlene and Dorothy. Frances was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of Fairview Christian Church and a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Douglas B. Saunders and wife, Gayle of Lynchburg, and Sharon Dale Saunders Santini and husband, Tony of Forest; a grandson, Benjamin B. Saunders of Concord; two nieces, Patsy Alter and Dottie Moore; and many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Fort Hill Memorial Park by the Rev. Steven L. Propst. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
