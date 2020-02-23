Julia Kathleen Woodward Satterfield, 71, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was the loving mother of Robert R. Satterfield, Stephen M. (Amy) Satterfield, Christine S. (Jim) White, and Kevin S. (Lisa) Satterfield; devoted grandmother of Sophia, Sam, Charlotte, Colin, and Jaxon and also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Deloris Woodward of Silver Spring, Md. and her sister, Diane Raney of Rochester Hills, Mich. Judy was a 1966 graduate of Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring, Md., a 1968 graduate of Strayer Junior College, Washington D.C. and a 2001 graduate of University of Maryland University College, College Park, Md. Judy loved her family and friends, quilting, reading books, and taking vacations at the beach. Judy was dedicated to her children and grandchildren and the Washington Redskins. She touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at 305 Hunterdale Drive Lynchburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, Judy requested donations be sent to the American Cancer Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

