Gloria June Linder Sanger, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury Lynchburg at the age of 91. Gloria was born in Rock Hill, S.C., on February 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Chase Herndon Wiley and Henry Duncan Linder. She grew up in Walterboro, S.C., and Cleveland, Ohio, with her sisters, Helen and Maxine and her older brother, Cecil. One Sunday morning as Gloria sat in church with her family, her lovely smile caught the eye of Lawrence Sanger, a young student pastor working towards his divinity degree from Wartburg Seminary. Larry was smitten by the beautiful Gloria, and after his ordination, they married in June 1946. Larry and Gloria were married for 59 years, raising their family and serving God and country together, during Larry's time as a pastor in the Lutheran Church in rural Wisconsin, his 20-year career as a chaplain in the United States Army, and after his retirement, his years as a chaplain for the North Carolina correctional system. Through all these years of love and service, Gloria took up the roles of pastor's wife and officer's wife with faith, determination, and grace. As Larry's work took her family from Wisconsin to postings in France, North Carolina, California, and Germany, she was tireless in creating a home for the comfort of her family that also provided a welcoming haven for young servicemen far from their own homes. Many of these young men kept in touch with Chaplain and Mrs. Sanger for the rest of their lives. She was also proud of her service as a Gray Lady in the military hospital system, providing valuable assistance to the medical staff and bringing much-needed comfort and care to her patients. As her children grew older, Gloria was able to begin a career of her own. She worked as credit manager for Macy's in California and was a valuable member of the Hudson-Belk accounting staff in Raleigh, N.C., for many years. After Larry's final retirement, he and Gloria enjoyed their time together, first in their comfortable North Carolina home filled with mementos and memories where they were always delighted to welcome their children and grandchildren, and then in Lynchburg, where they moved to be near their daughter, Cynthia and her husband, Gary. They continued to be active in their Lutheran congregations, with Larry remaining on call for pastoral duties even until his passing in 2005. Gloria's first love was her Larry and her family. After Larry's death, she continued to focus on her children and grandchildren, delighting in their happiness and dispensing comfort and wisdom when they had difficult days. She was particularly thrilled to become a great-grandmother, and could never quite bear to bring a long, laughter-filled phone conversation about her family's doings to an end. She was stoic as she faced the mounting health challenges of age, always bearing in mind the words of one of her favorite sacred songs, "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" "Through the storm, through the night/Lead me on to the light/Take my hand, Precious Lord, lead me home." And now she has reached that final heavenly home, and her family takes great comfort in the thought that she and her beloved Larry are together once more, safe in the arms of their Lord. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Sanger Bartlett (Harvey) of Montgomery, Ala., and Cynthia Sanger Gwin (Gary) of Lynchburg; her son, Reed Micah Sanger of Mendocino, Calif.; five grandchildren, Kimberly Bartlett Usey, Justin Sanger, Tad Bartlett, Christopher Gwin, and Heather Gwin Schulz; and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m at Fort Hill Memorial Park. followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. in the Drinkard Building at Westminster Canterbury, Lynchburg, with a reception to follow. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
